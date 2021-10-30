China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

NYSE:LFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 851,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,979. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Life Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

