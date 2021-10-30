China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%.
NYSE:LFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 851,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,979. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.