Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

