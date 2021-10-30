Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in October

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the September 30th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.41. 10,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

