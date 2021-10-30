Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 1521906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Get Chegg alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chegg by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $48,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.