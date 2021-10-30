Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,527 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Catalent worth $86,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

