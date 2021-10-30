Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,583 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $93,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.08.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.