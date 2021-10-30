Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 188,702 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $88,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

LUMN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

