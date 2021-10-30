Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,225 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $91,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 38.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 730,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 204,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after buying an additional 424,951 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

