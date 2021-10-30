Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $85.38 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $85,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

