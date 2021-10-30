Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $16,020,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.57 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

