Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIAFF. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

