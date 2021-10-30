Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $42,245.37 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.11 per share, with a total value of $42,245.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $121.32.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $17,401,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $17,140,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.