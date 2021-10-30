Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $42,245.37 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.11 per share, with a total value of $42,245.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CNBKA stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $121.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.
