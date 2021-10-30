Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.67. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 145,652 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $792.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

