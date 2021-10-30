Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.