Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

