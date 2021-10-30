Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,890. Celanese has a twelve month low of $111.37 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $4,296,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

