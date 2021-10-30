CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CBRE Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. CBRE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get CBRE Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the second quarter worth $92,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Acquisition by 67.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.