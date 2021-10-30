CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Lifted to B at TheStreet

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CBFV opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 500.5% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

