CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of CBFV opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.04%. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

