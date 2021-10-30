Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $204.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.04 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.