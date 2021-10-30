Caxton Associates LP Invests $231,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,868,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 191,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.