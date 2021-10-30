Caxton Associates LP Invests $221,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $3,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $767.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock worth $560,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

