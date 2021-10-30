Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,484 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.90 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $608.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

