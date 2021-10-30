Caxton Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,330 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1,121.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 203,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 186,434 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 150.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 2,897,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

