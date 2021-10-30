Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.50. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 21,030 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$39.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

