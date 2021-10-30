Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATY. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.44. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

