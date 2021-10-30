Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $215.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $153.04 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

