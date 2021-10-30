Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Catena Media stock remained flat at $$6.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
About Catena Media
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.