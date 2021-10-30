Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Catena Media stock remained flat at $$6.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

