Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

