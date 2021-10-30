CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $17,021,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.25 million, a P/E ratio of -253.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

