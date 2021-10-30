CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CDNA stock traded down $19.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,399. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -145.71 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareDx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of CareDx worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

