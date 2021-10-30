Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.47.

COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

