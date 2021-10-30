Capital One Financial Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Equal Weight

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after buying an additional 235,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.