Capital International Investors Purchases 265 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

