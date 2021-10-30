Capital International Investors Makes New $63.91 Million Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,468,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,912,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 967,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after acquiring an additional 837,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after acquiring an additional 609,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DCT opened at $31.50 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,167.00 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

