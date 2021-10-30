Capital International Investors Makes New $26.97 Million Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,972,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.17% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QSI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

