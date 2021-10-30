Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 248.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $48,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

TRUP stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,541,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

