Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,033 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Azul were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Azul stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.