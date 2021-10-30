Capital International Investors Decreases Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,452,067 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.71% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $55,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,094,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after buying an additional 1,184,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.48 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.