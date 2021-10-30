Capgemini’s (CGEMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $46.69 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

