Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.