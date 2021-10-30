Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 3,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Canon by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CAJ opened at $22.37 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

