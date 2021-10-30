CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaGrow stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 166,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,046. CannaGrow has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

