Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.00.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.09. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1825196 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

