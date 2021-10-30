Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$146.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$164.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$146.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The firm has a market cap of C$116.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.