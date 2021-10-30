Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 1,189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.33.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.12%.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

