Canaccord Genuity Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $100.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $96.21.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.