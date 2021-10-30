Canaccord Genuity Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $100.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.58.
Shares of InMode stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $96.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.