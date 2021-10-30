Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Camtek has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camtek stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 1,555.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Camtek worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

