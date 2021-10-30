Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.10. 783,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.