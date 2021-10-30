Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calix in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. Calix has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,515,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

